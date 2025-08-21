SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won called on employees to strengthen their ability to harness artificial intelligence technology while focusing on improving business efficiency, the conglomerate said Thursday.

Chey made the remark during the closing ceremony of the group's annual business event the previous day, where SK officials and experts discussed the latest trends in global technology and future strategies.

"Innovation and success can be achieved when all individual members of SK Group can utilize AI with familiarity," Chey said. "We need to establish distinct competitiveness by speeding up the internalization of AI and digital transformation technologies."

Chey added most of the employees' current tasks are likely to be replaced by AI programs, stressing people should also focus on creative work that generates new value.

To this end, Chey also called for workers to actively participate in the groupwide initiative to improve operational efficiency and prepare for changes ahead.

"Improving operations is like building the company's basic physical strength. Even in the era of AI, anything built without such fundamental strength is likely to collapse," he said.

"In order to achieve fundamental competitiveness in the era of AI, we need to fully understand and bolster our everyday operations." (Yonhap)