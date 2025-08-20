President Lee Jae Myung plans to meet Bill Gates, chair of the Gates Foundation and Microsoft Corp. co-founder, in Seoul on Thursday, the presidential office said Wednesday.

Gates, who has spearheaded initiatives on climate change, poverty reduction and global health through the foundation, is visiting South Korea to reportedly explore cooperation with Korean pharmaceutical companies on a vaccine supply project for low-income countries.

During the meeting at the presidential office, the two are expected to discuss global health issues and potential collaboration in the sector, according to officials. (Yonhap)