McDonald’s is once again teaming up with global pop sensation BTS to roll out a new collaboration in September.

According to McDonald’s Korea on Wednesday, the “BTS Happy Meal” will debut on Sept. 3 in 66 countries, including South Korea, the United States, Germany, Brazil and Australia.

The Happy Meal is McDonald’s children’s menu set, which includes a hamburger, fries, a drink and a toy. For this collaboration, the toy will be a miniature figurine from BTS’s TinyTan character line, modeled after the group’s members.

Earlier this week, the US burger chain teased the launch by posting an image on its official Instagram account showing a Happy Meal box alongside the tops of seven figurines’ heads.

This will be the second collaboration between McDonald’s and BTS. Their first project, “The BTS Meal,” released in 2021, was available in more than 50 countries and drove record-high annual sales for McDonald’s Korea. The limited-edition purple packaging and merchandise also sparked a wave of fan excitement.

The new TinyTan figures are expected to attract not only children but also adult collectors and fans.