Bronfman reflects on music, philosophy, connection

After more than two decades and his 2023 collaboration with the Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra in Seoul, internationally acclaimed pianist Yefim Bronfman returns to Korea for a long-awaited solo recital. The 67-year-old pianist, born in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, which was then part of the Soviet Union, and now a US citizen, will perform at Lotte Concert Hall in Seoul on Sept. 21.

This recital coincides with Bronfman's 50th anniversary as a performer.

The program for Sept. 21 bridges romantic tradition and 20th-century innovation, placing Brahms and Schumann alongside Debussy and Prokofiev. For Bronfman, the connections are not forced, but natural. “The relationship between Schumann and Brahms is obvious — their music is very different but deeply related,” he said in a recent email interview. “As for the second half, the voice of modernity begins with someone like Debussy and it’s fascinating how it evolves and influences others, in particular Prokofiev.”

He described Debussy’s "Images, Book II" as “a world of delicate, shifting light” and contrasts it with Prokofiev’s Seventh Sonata, which carries “the explosive intensity of wartime.” Yet, he added, both composers share a powerful sense of rhythm, structure and color. “When Prokofiev follows Debussy, it can feel like a sonic shock wave — and that very contrast becomes the unifying element of the program.”

For Bronfman, a recital differs profoundly from orchestral performance. “Playing with an orchestra is a wonderful, multilayered dialogue, but a solo recital is a far more personal conversation,” he explained. “There’s the freedom to explore subtle nuances, and I look forward to sharing that direct emotional connection — especially with an audience as focused and passionate as in Korea.” Returning after 25 years, he likens the experience to “meeting an old friend you haven’t seen in decades but can instantly reconnect with.”

Marking his 50th anniversary as a performer, his guiding principles remain unwavering: honesty to the score, respect for the composer and the pursuit of deeper meaning through music. “I’ve faced injuries, challenging repertoire, moments of self-doubt. But the music itself always lifts me. Returning to the piano and the works I love renews my strength.”

From legendary resilience — famously continuing a concert despite bleeding from a finger cut sustained earlier during a 2015 London Symphony performance — to new collaborations, including a piano trio project with Anne-Sophie Mutter and Pablo Ferrandez this fall, Bronfman remains steadfast.

“My goal is always the same — to keep learning, to keep deepening my understanding of the music, and to share that truth with the audience as honestly as I can," he added.