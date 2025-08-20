An exhibition celebrating Korea’s rich fermented food heritage opens Aug. 29 at the Arumjigi Foundation in Seoul, offering a contemporary take on jang, the collective term for traditional Korean fermented sauces and pastes.

Titled "Jang to Table: Savoring the Everyday," the exhibition running through Nov. 15 highlights the cultural and culinary significance of jang, inscribed on UNESCO’s Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2024.

The exhibition is divided into two sections: “Jang and Dishes” and “Jang and Utensils.” The former showcases 10 traditional types of jang selected by the Onjium Food Studio, each paired with a dish that accentuates its unique flavor.

The “Jang and Utensils” section features traditional tools such as earthenware jars and wooden paddles, alongside their reinterpretations by 15 contemporary designers and craft artists. Working with materials such as wood, metal, glass and clay, the artists explore how age-old jang traditions can be integrated into modern dining culture through design.

“This exhibition is an attempt to revive jang as a living culture,” said an official from Arumjigi Foundation, “with the hope that this cultural heritage from the past will naturally continue on today’s dining tables.”

