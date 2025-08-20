HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Aug. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TotalEnergies announces the solarization of its lubricants plant at Go Dau, Dong Nai Province, Vietnam. A first for TotalEnergies ENEOS in Vietnam, the milestone project combines a 310kWp solar PV system with a 220kWh battery energy storage system (BESS), enabling the plant to meet up to 60% of its electricity needs with clean, renewable energy.

The system is expected to generate approximately 460 MWh of electricity annually, avoiding around 300 tons of CO₂ emissions each year. The smart integration of battery storage, which optimizes solar energy utilization and enhances grid performance, ensures a more reliable and consistent power supply for the plant's operations – enabling better energy management, cost savings and improved operational efficiency.

"This project is part of TotalEnergies' ongoing commitment to energy transition across its operations in Vietnam. Since 2019, the Company has been progressively implementing solar solutions at its various facilities, including the LPG plant in Go Dau, Dong Nai. These efforts reflect TotalEnergies' broader ambition to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, while supporting its local entities in reducing their carbon footprint and enhancing energy resilience," Astrid Dassonville, Managing Director and Country Chair, TotalEnergies Vietnam shared.

Alexandru Buzatu, Director of TotalEnergies ENEOS Renewables Distributed Generation Asia Pacific, said: "We are pleased to deliver our first rooftop solar and battery storage project for TotalEnergies Marketing Vietnam. Integrating battery storage with solar PV systems enables our partner to enhance energy efficiency, increase grid stabilization and contribute to environmental sustainability. Leveraging TotalEnergies ENEOS' proven expertise and understanding of the Vietnamese market, we will continue to deliver innovative energy solutions tailored to the needs of our customers."

***

About TotalEnergies ENEOS Renewables Distributed Generation Asia Pte. Ltd.

The company is a 50/50 joint venture between TotalEnergies and ENEOS to develop onsite B2B solar distributed generation across Asia. It is headquartered in Singapore with a plan to develop 2 GW of decentralized solar capacity over the next five years. https://solar.totalenergies.asia

TotalEnergies and Electricity

TotalEnergies is building a competitive portfolio that combines renewables (solar, onshore wind, offshore wind) and flexible assets (CCGT, storage) to deliver clean firm power to its customers. As of the end of June 2025, TotalEnergies has 30 GW of installed gross renewable electricity generation capacity and aims to reach 35 GW by the end of 2025, and more than 100 TWh of net electricity production by 2030. https://renewables.totalenergies.com/en

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies is a global integrated energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas, biogas and low-carbon hydrogen, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to providing as many people as possible with energy that is more reliable, more affordable and more sustainable. Active in about 120 countries, TotalEnergies places sustainability at the heart of its strategy, its projects and its operations.

About TotalEnergies in Vietnam

Active in Vietnam since 1991, TotalEnergies is committed to supporting the country in its energy transition journey. TotalEnergies Vietnam continues to supply advanced lubricant technology solutions for industrial and commercial use, liquified petroleum gas (LPG) for domestic and industrial use, petrochemicals and specialty chemicals, solar rooftop solutions. At the same time, TotalEnergies is diversifying its energy mix by offering low-carbon and renewable solutions including solar and wind power. As TotalEnergies continues to transform itself to reinvent energy, it is equally committed to the sustainable development of the Vietnamese community. We support various outreach initiatives such as promoting road safety, health, and education and taking actions in climate protection.

ENEOS Corporation and renewables electricity

ENEOS Group operates solar power plants in Japan and is also participating in renewable energy projects in the United States, Australia, Vietnam and Taiwan. Furthermore, ENEOS is actively engaged in power generation projects using biomass, hydroelectric power, wind power, etc. This joint venture is ENEOS' first overseas renewable energy project using distributed power sources.

About ENEOS Corporation

ENEOS Group has developed businesses in the energy and nonferrous metals segments, from upstream to downstream. The Group's envisioned goals for 2040 are: becoming one of the most prominent and internationally competitive energy and materials company groups in Asia, creating value by transforming our current business structure, and contributing to the development of a low-carbon, recycling-oriented society with the pursuit of carbon-neutral status in its own CO2 emissions. ENEOS Corporation, one of the principal operating companies in the Group, is contributing to achievement of the Group's envisioned goals through a broad range of energy businesses.

TotalEnergies ENEOS Contact

TotalEnergies Marketing Vietnam Contact

TotalEnergies on social media

