Tomorrow X Together is slated to bring out its third full-length album in Japan in October, label Big Hit Music announced Wednesday.

The band will drop the LP “Starkissed” and host a showcase to introduce the album on Oct. 22, about two years after its previous LP in Japan, “Sweet”, and more than a year since its fourth physical single in Japan, “Chikai.”

The forthcoming set will consist of 12 tracks, including three new songs. It will also have Japanese-language versions of “Beautiful Strangers” and “Song of the Stars,” the lead single and B-side track from TXT's fourth LP in Korea, “The Star Chapter: Together.”

The fourth LP debuted atop Oricon’s Daily, Weekly and Weekly Combined Album Rankings and returned to the No. 1 spot on the weekly charts after three weeks. The album has stayed on the Billboard 200 for three weeks after hitting the chart at No. 3.