Stray Kids released the second teaser video for its fourth album “Karma” on Tuesday via label JYP Entertainment.

The video begins by zooming in on the back of Hyunjin’s head. His kelly-green hair is shaved short and bears the band's logo in yin-and-yang style. The band appears next, dancing to the tune of the album's main track, “Ceremony,” as they sing: “Yeah we gon’ celebrate ’cause we got good karma.”

The upcoming album, featuring 11 tracks, is themed after a sports competition set in 2081 that invites all previous winners of the contest.

Stray Kids wrapped up “Dominate” in Rome last month. The world tour encompassed 54 shows in 34 cities across the world and drew approximately 2 million audience members.