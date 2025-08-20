The Daesan Foundation announced Tuesday that it has selected 15 projects in seven languages for this year’s grants for the translation, research and publication of Korean literary works, with 200 million won in funding.

Launched in 2010, the initiative aims to introduce Korean literature to global audiences by supporting translations and international publication.

This year’s selection includes four English-language projects, one in French, two in German, two in Spanish, two in Japanese, three in Chinese and one in Italian. By genre, the selection comprises two poetry collections, 12 novels and one academic study.

Judges prioritized translators’ abilities above all, but also considered the literary value of the works and their potential in overseas markets, the foundation said.

The works chosen for English translation include "The Fantasy Shop by Future Mart," a poetry collection by Kang Eun-gyo that won last year’s Daesan Literary Award, and "Worrying About Rabbits on a Winter Night," a poetry collection by Yoo Hee-kyoung.

Other English projects are the novel "All About 247," a dystopian work by Kim Hee-sun that explores a post-pandemic society shaped by the aftermath of COVID-19. The book will also be translated into German and Spanish. Another is "This Is Your Country" by Lee U, set in an immigration detention center. It will be translated by Paige Morris, who co-translated Han Kang’s "We Do Not Part."