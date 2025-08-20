Girl group Katseye reemerged on Billboard’s main songs chart.

On the chart dated Aug. 23, its single “Gabriela” ranked No. 76, hitting the chart almost 20 rungs higher than a month earlier. “Gabriela” spent three weeks straight on the chart in July, peaking at No. 87.

The single is part of the six-member act’s second EP “Beautiful Chaos,” which leapt up 19 rungs from the previous week to No. 50 on Billboard 200, extending its stay to seven consecutive weeks.

Barely a year after its debut, the rookie group generated over 1 billion streams on Spotify, its agencies Hybe and Geffen Records said earlier this month.

On Friday, the six members are set to greet fans and host an autograph session in Seoul.