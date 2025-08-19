Court issues emergency restraining order after alleged incident involving weapon

Actor Choi Jung-won, formerly of the K-pop duo UN, has been booked on stalking charges, police confirmed Tuesday.

According to the Seoul Jungbu Police Station, Choi allegedly showed up at the home of a female acquaintance on Saturday while carrying a weapon, prompting authorities to take protective measures for the victim. Police requested an emergency restraining order against him, which the Seoul Central District Court approved on Monday.

“Given the urgency of the matter and the risk of continued, repeated stalking, preventive action was deemed necessary,” the court stated.

Under the emergency order, Choi is prohibited from approaching within 100 meters of the victim or making contact through phone or electronic communication. Violating the order could result in up to one year in prison or a fine of up to 10 million won.

Police are continuing to investigate the details of the alleged incident, including Choi’s motives and actions.

Choi has denied the stalking allegations to a local media.

He admitted to an argument with the woman, whom he had reportedly been dating for several months, after attempting to end the relationship. He also claimed he did not wield a weapon, insisting instead that he had merely hinted at self-harm.