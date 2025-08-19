Special counsel charges Lee with abetting insurrection, abuse of power, perjury, as probe into Yoon administration deepens

Former Interior and Safety Minister Lee Sang-min has been indicted on charges of colluding in former President Yoon Suk Yeol's short-lived imposition of martial law, the special counsel’s office announced Tuesday.

Lee, under arrest since Aug. 1, is the second member of Yoon's Cabinet to face indictment over the December 2024 martial law crisis, following then-Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun. Lee is accused of participating in what prosecutors call an attempted insurrection, abusing his authority to suppress media and lying under oath before the Constitutional Court.

“As the head of the Interior Ministry, Lee joined efforts to destroy constitutional order,” assistant special counsel Park Ji-young said at a press briefing. “He abused his authority by instructing police and fire officials to cut electricity and water supplies to certain media outlets. He then tried to conceal his involvement through false testimony during the Constitutional Court’s impeachment trial.”

Former President Yoon, impeached by the top court on April 4, is standing trial for abuse of power and attempting to overthrow constitutional rule.

His trial at the Seoul Central District Court proceeded again in absentia Monday, after he refused to appear, citing health issues. Since being taken back into custody last month, Yoon has repeatedly declined to attend hearings, prompting the court to move forward without him.

Former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo on Tuesday also appeared before the special counsel as a suspect in the martial law probe. Prosecutors are questioning him about his role in the decision-making process before and after the emergency decree.

As the country’s No. 2 official, the prime minister is constitutionally tasked with supervising ministries, directing ministers and chairing Cabinet sessions alongside the president. Special prosecutors contend that Han, who attended both the Cabinet meeting on Dec. 3 where martial law was announced and the following day’s session where it was formally repealed, could bear responsibility as a “core accomplice.”

Han is also suspected of helping cover legal flaws in the decree by drafting and then discarding a revised version of the martial law proclamation.