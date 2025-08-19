Tycoons voice hopes that summit in Washington will open doors to new markets, boost global reach

Ahead of his first summit with US President Donald Trump, South Korean President Lee Jae Myung met Tuesday with South Korea’s leading business chiefs to map out strategies for boosting the economic outcomes of next week's Washington visit.

During the meeting at the presidential office in Seoul, Lee expressed appreciation for the business leaders’ contributions to the recent tariff negotiations with the United States, which he said helped deliver better-than-expected results.

"The government’s top priority is to revitalize the economy and lay the foundation for sustainable growth," Lee was quoted as saying by presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung.

"While both the government and businesses are facing difficulties due to changing export conditions, we must join forces to turn this crisis into an opportunity."

The closed-door meeting, which lasted about two hours, brought together major business leaders and senior government officials, including presidential Chief of Staff Kang Hoon-sik, National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lak, Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy Kim Jung-kwan, and Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo.

In response, Ryu Jin, chair and CEO of Poongsan Group and head of the Federation of Korean Industries, said the recent deal with Washington had helped reduce uncertainty and restore momentum for Korean businesses.

"The recent agreement with Washington helped eliminate uncertainty for Korean exporters and restored growth momentum. The business community will continue to be a strong partner to the government," he said.

Samsung Electronics Executive Chair Lee Jae-yong emphasized the group’s commitment to continued domestic and overseas investment.

"We will maintain our commitment to investing not only in the United States but also here in South Korea to foster high-value industries and create quality jobs," he said.

Seo Jung-jin, founder and chair of Celltrion Group, urged a forward-looking approach in a time of change.

"A crisis can become an opportunity. We must prepare for future industries with a new perspective," he said.

"To cultivate capable young entrepreneurs, we need to boost investment in startups rather than relying solely on collateral-based loans," he added.

According to the presidential office, business leaders expressed hope that the upcoming summit would produce tangible outcomes benefiting both corporate and national interests. They said the visit should serve as a stepping stone for expanding Korean companies’ access to the US market and enhancing their global competitiveness.

President Lee said he would carefully consider the leaders’ on-the-ground insights and encouraged them to achieve meaningful results during the trip, the presidential office added.

Tuesday’s meeting followed the government’s announcement of a revised tariff agreement with the United States late last month.

On July 31, the government confirmed that planned US tariffs on Korean exports would be reduced from 25 percent to 15 percent.

In return, South Korea pledged a total of $350 billion in investments into the US, including $150 billion for shipbuilding cooperation and $200 billion for strategic sectors such as semiconductors, batteries, and biopharmaceuticals. Seoul also agreed to purchase $100 billion worth of US energy products.

Lee’s trip to the US will include a two-day stop in Tokyo for talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba prior to the summit with Trump.