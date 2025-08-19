Kim to meet Bill Gates to discuss global health issues, potential cooperation with Korean government

Prime Minister Kim Min-seok said Tuesday that the large-scale shipbuilding cooperation projects with the US proposed by Seoul, a key factor in the recent tariff deal, will serve as a framework for a more equal partnership between the two countries.

“(Make American Shipbuilding Great Again) may become a typical and representative model of South Korea–US relations in the future, unlike in the past,” Kim said in a press conference.

“It is not a case of South Korea receiving one-sided help from the US, but rather South Korea playing a decisive role for the (benefit) of the US in many aspects, in the form of providing new grounds for cooperation,” he added.

The Seoul-proposed initiative, dubbed "Make American Shipbuilding Great Again,” or MASGA, refers to a $150 billion investment pledge by South Korea in the US shipbuilding industry, which played a key role in the tariff agreement reached between the two allies in late July. It is part of a $350 billion investment package Seoul pledged in exchange for the US reducing its reciprocal tariff rate on South Korea to 15 percent from the initial 25 percent.

Kim also highlighted the need for South Korea to showcase its position as an equal partner to the US in the upcoming summit between President Lee Jae Myung and US President Donald Trump scheduled to be held in Washington on Aug. 25.

“I believe it is better now to confidently explain that South Korea is no longer the United States’ ‘little brother,’ but a partner,” he said when asked about the summit.

Regarding the issue of the modernization of the alliance between South Korea and the US, Kim said the discussions can start “step by step,” while considering Seoul’s new position as a world-class military power and the need for South Korea to build more self-reliance in defense.

Observers say that the Trump administration may seek to “advance” the decadesold alliance, which includes adjusting the role of US Forces Korea. The purpose of the alliance would be aligned with Washington’s goal of deterring threats from China.

Kim said he plans to meet with Bill Gates, the chair of the Gates Foundation, during his visit to South Korea later this week. Gates is set to hold a press conference at the National Assembly on Thursday.

"I will be meeting with Bill Gates -- he has important stakes in global health initiatives and has been at the forefront of various international issues," Kim said.

"I believe that he is visiting with the thought of wanting to expand cooperation with the Korean government," he said.