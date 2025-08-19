Kiaf cuts the number of participating galleries to present stronger artists and Frieze Seoul raises the share of Asian galleries

Three years ago, an unprecedented collaboration between a major global art fair and a local Korean art fair grabbed the attention of the international art world. Next month, it returns for its fourth edition.

Frieze Seoul and Kiaf Seoul will kick off Sept. 3 at Coex in southern Seoul, running through Sept. 6 and 7, respectively. A single ticket allows admission to both fairs.

This year, Kiaf Seoul, one of the oldest art fairs in Korea, launched in 2002, has reduced the number of participating galleries — from 205 to 175 this year — to ensure a higher standard for collectors and audiences, the fair organizer, Galleries Association of Korea, said Tuesday.

“There was some feedback that the fair floor felt more like a crowded market. Since the fair is run by an association of member galleries, which is also our limitation, it was very difficult for us to persuade them,” said Lee Sung-hoon, president of the association, at the joint press conference with Frieze Seoul on Tuesday at Hotel Shilla in Seoul.

The galleries, however, are starting to understand that they need to represent stronger artists and raise the overall quality of their programs — especially through working with Frieze Seoul, Lee added.

Patrick Lee, director of Frieze Seoul, highlighted that Frieze Seoul, now in its fourth year, continues to affirm the city’s role as a “cultural cornerstone within Asia.” The majority of 120 participating galleries operate spaces across Asia, with significant participation from Japan, Taiwan and China, and notable representation from Indonesia and Thailand this year, according to the director.

“It is always our ambition to create a platform where these galleries can interact with a great audience, and Frieze Seoul remains a very strong platform for Asia,” Lee said.

Asked about the challenging art market and a strategy for Frieze Seoul, Lee, a former gallerist, said that sales are not everything for galleries joining an art fair.

“Of course, sales are very important, but it is really the quality of the conversations that you have. It is about an opportunity to engage with a great, diverse audience, curators, museums, collectors and writers,” Lee said.

This year's Frieze Seoul will feature the “Park Seo-Bo X LG OLED: Colors Drawn from Nature” lounge, where Korean dansaekhwa master Park Seo-bo’s works have been digitally recreated in collaboration with LG OLED, the headline partner of Frieze Seoul. A variety of programs such as Frieze Live, Frieze Music and Frieze Film will be held during the fair.

Kiaf, Frieze and Korea Art Management Service will present a talk program from Sept. 4 to 6 at Coex, dealing with subjects such as “Art Foundations and the Ecology of the Art World,” “Queer Asian Art and the Technology of Re-membering,” and “Global Perspectives on Korean Art Market.”

"We really appreciate the relationship with Kiaf. We view our commitment to Seoul as a long-term thing," Lee said.

Galleries and institutes in Seoul's gallery neighborhoods will host parties or stay open late before and during the Frieze Seoul period: beginning in Hannam-dong on Sept. 2, Cheongdam-dong on Sept. 3, and Samcheong-dong on Sept. 4.