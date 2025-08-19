Special emphasis to be placed on making way for emergency vehicles; app available for foreign residents

South Korea will conduct a nationwide civil defense drill Wednesday afternoon, simulating an air raid scenario and testing civilian readiness, the Ministry of Interior and Safety said Tuesday.

At 2 p.m. air raid sirens will sound across the country, accompanied by emergency broadcasts and emergency mobile alerts. Citizens will be expected to recognize the drill and listen to KBS Radio 1 for real-time guidance while moving quickly to designated shelters or nearby underground spaces, such as parking lots, subway stations or shopping arcades.

Some 17,000 civil defense shelters are located nationwide, with locations identifiable via major map service applications such as Naver Map, KakaoMap and T Map.

If no shelters or public underground spaces are available, citizens may take cover in the basements of surrounding buildings.

Foreign nationals can also access information regarding emergency shelters and drill guidance through the Emergency Ready App, available in five languages — English, Traditional and Simplified Chinese, Japanese, Vietnamese and Thai.

The exercise will run for 20 minutes from 2 p.m., with sirens, text alerts and radio broadcasts signaling the stages of the drill: an air raid alert, a standby warning and an all-clear. At 2:15 p.m., the alert will shift to standby status, allowing people to leave shelters and underground spaces while maintaining caution. The drill will conclude at 2:20 p.m. with an all-clear signal.

According to the Interior Ministry, clearing the way for emergency vehicles such as fire trucks and ambulances will be given special emphasis this year.

During the 20-minute drill, drivers will be required to slow down and turn on their hazard lights when fire engines or ambulances approach.

On single-lane roads, cars should pull over to the right and stop to make way for emergency vehicles; on two-lane or wider roads, vehicles should move closer to the sides and create an open lane down the center. The drill will take place on one road section designated to each fire station, with details available on the local governments’ as well as the Interior Ministry’s website.

In Seoul, vehicle access will be closed for five minutes from 2 p.m. along the Sejong-daero Intersection and the Sungnyemun Intersection. Navigation apps at this time will provide updates on the restricted zones and notify of alternative routes.

Essential public facilities such as hospitals, subways, trains, aircraft and ships will continue normal operations during the exercise to minimize inconvenience. Regions still recovering from major wildfires in March, as well as the heavy rains from July, are also exempt from the drills.