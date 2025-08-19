Wrtn Technologies, a Korean AI startup said Tuesday that it has partnered with LG AI Research to integrate the institute's flagship large language model, Exaone, into its platform as part of a national project to boost AI literacy across South Korea.

Under the partnership, the two companies will collaborate on applying AI technologies and content in education, designing and operating services to improve AI literacy and building a real-world testing and deployment environment for AI, Wrtn said.

“LG AI Research will actively leverage Exaone’s advanced technology to enhance national AI competencies and drive user-centered innovation in collaboration with Wrtn, a leading AI service provider in Korea,” said Lim Woo-hyung, co-head of LG AI Research.

The national initiative is aimed at providing easy and convenient access to AI, with a particular focus on underserved communities and students who may lack opportunities for hands-on experience.

To support the effort, Wrtn also signed a partnership with local AI chipmaker FuriosaAI to develop high-performance inference infrastructure. The project will utilize both LG AI Research’s Exaone model and FuriosaAI’s second-generation inference accelerator, Renegade, Wrtn said.

Lee Se-young, founder and CEO of Wrtn, underscored the importance of accessible AI education, saying “National AI competitiveness begins with the capabilities of everyone. We will work closely with our partners to provide AI technologies and services that people can truly experience and benefit from in everyday life -- not just in labs.”