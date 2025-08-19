Hyundai Steel announced Tuesday that its website design has been recognized with a 2025 Red Dot Design Award.

The Red Dot Design Award is considered one of the world's top three design competitions, along with the iF design award and the IDEA award. Its winners are selected each year in three categories: product design, brand and communication design and design concept.

Hyundai Steel won in the brand and communication category. Its official website was designed with user experience in mind, making it intuitive and immersive while enhancing accessibility across the steel industry.

The new website, designed with the concept of "heavy steel, light experience," showcases Hyundai Steel's 70-year history and future vision. Hyundai Steel has applied 3D graphics and a variety of colors to make its new website more intuitive, while designing it to connect from product exploration to consultation and inquiry.

"We will continue to communicate with customers through various online channels and enhance our brand image," a Hyundai Steel official commented.