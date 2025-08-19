The foreign ministers of South Korea and India on Saturday pledged to boost bilateral ties, reaffirming the Special Strategic Partnership in emerging industries.

India and South Korea elevated diplomatic ties to a "special strategic partnership" in 2015.

Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar hosted his Korean counterpart, Cho Hyun, during his first official visit to India since assuming office. The two discussed political, security, economic and cultural cooperation, and agreed to pursue ambitious goals in AI, semiconductors, clean energy, shipbuilding and defense, while underscoring people-to-people exchanges.

“It’s not very often that you have a chance to welcome an old friend as a new colleague,” Jaishankar said, recalling his earlier interactions with Cho as the Korean Ambassador to India.

Cho served as the Korean Ambassador to India from 2015 to 2017.

“We can do many more things in the future like joint movie making,” Cho told Asian News International in an interview.

“But more importantly, Korean young people are fascinated by the long history of Indian culture and vice versa,” said Cho.

“Now I see even more good changes that have been made during the past 10 years,” recalled Cho, applauding India’s transformation under Prime Minister Modi.

Jaishankar congratulated Cho on his appointment as foreign minister, remarking, “You have been barely a month in the job, the fact that you are here literally a day after your (country's) National Day, and our National Day, says a lot really about the value we attach to the relationship."

Cho also affirmed the cultural bonds between the two countries, noting the growing fascination of Korean youth with India’s rich heritage and the rising popularity of Korean culture among young Indians.

Cho also expressed solidarity with India following the April terrorist attack in Pahalgam, condemning the incident in strong terms, according to ANI.

“We are very stern and firm on this issue. We are strongly against any terrorist attack. We stand by the Indian government and the people of India,” he said in the interview.

Jaishankar thanked Seoul for its stance, noting that an Indian parliamentary delegation visiting South Korea soon after the attack received “very good meetings” in Seoul.

The visit coincides with the 10th anniversary of the India-ROK Special Strategic Partnership, which both ministers pledged to elevate as they navigate geopolitical and geo-economic challenges together.

In July 2025, South Korean President Lee Jae Myung’s special envoy, led by former Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum, delivered a personal letter to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, reaffirming Lee’s commitment to strengthening the special strategic partnership. Modi expressed hope that President Lee would visit India.

South Korea aims to advance its New Southern Policy and strengthen its Special Strategic Partnership with India, focusing on diplomatic diversification, high-level exchanges and expanded cooperation.

The two countries also discussed Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement negotiations, economic security, supply chains, core technologies and defense collaboration.

India has perceived the trade deficit under the trade deal to have more than tripled over the past decade, making India-Korea negotiations challenging.

Bilateral talks have been ongoing to finalize proposals for many years.

Cho also sought India’s support for South Korean companies and exchanged views on regional and global issues, including the Korean Peninsula, said the Foreign Ministry in a press release on Saturday.