President Lee Jae Myung is set to hold a meeting on Tuesday with heads of major business conglomerates who will accompany him on his trip to Washington for his planned summit talks with US President Donald Trump, the presidential office said.

Lee is set to meet with executives from key industries, including semiconductors, shipbuilding, automobiles, defense, biotechnology, and energy, which are considered central to industrial cooperation and agenda items for the upcoming summit with US President Donald Trump on Aug. 25 in Washington.

Among them are Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong, LG Group Chairman Koo Kwang-mo and SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won, who also heads the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Others attendees include Korean Air Chief Executive Officer Cho Won-tae, Hanwha Group Vice Chairman Kim Dong-kwan, Hyundai Motor Group Vice Chairman Jang Jae-hoon, Doosan Enerbility Chairman Park Gee-won, and Celltrion Chairman Seo Jung-jin.

Lee's trip will mark his first summit with Trump and also includes a two-day stop in Tokyo for talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba ahead of his visit to Washington.

The visit follows a recent trade agreement between Seoul and Washington that reduced the planned US tariffs from 25 percent to 15 percent in exchange for South Korea's commitment to $350 billion in investment and $100 billion in US energy purchases.

Of the pledged investment, $150 billion will be allocated to Seoul's shipbuilding cooperation initiative, dubbed "Make American Shipbuilding Great Again".