Hong Joochan of Golden Child is planning to meet fans on his own for the first time, announced his agency Woollim Entertainment Monday.

He will host the “Hidden Track” fan meeting in Seoul on Sept. 13-14, with a range of activities and live performances prepared for the event.

He debuted as the main vocalist of the band in 2017 and branched into musicals in 2020. Most recently, he brought “Your Wedding” to a close in June after a 2 1/2 month run.

Golden Child began with 11 members and reorganized into a ten-member act in 2018. Three members left the team in 2024, and five chose not to renew their contracts with the agency soon after, in December 2024, leaving it practically disbanded.