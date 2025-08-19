A 32-year-old man was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison for killing a complete stranger in a stabbing rampage in Seoul earlier this year.

The Seoul Northern District Court handed down the sentence to Kim Seong-jin indicted for murdering the victim in her 60s and attempting to kill another woman in her 40s during the rampage at a supermarket in Mia-dong, northern Seoul, on April 22.

The court also ordered Kim to wear an ankle monitor for 30 years.

Prosecutors had sought the death penalty for Kim, arguing that it would be difficult to expect him to be reformed or have his humanity restored. (Yonhap)