Le Sserafim amassed 600 million plays on Spotify with “Antifragile,” a first for the group, said agency Source Music on Monday.

The Afro-Latin influenced pop tune is the title track from the group's second EP released in 2022. It cinched double platinum certification in Japan last month for exceeding 200 million streams.

The mini-album is Le Sserafim's first million-seller and debuted at No. 14 on Billboard 200. The EP was also its first to top Oricon’s Daily Album Ranking, and subsequently, Weekly Ranking.

On Saturday, the group wrapped up the Asian leg of “Easy Crazy Hot” in Singapore. The tour resumes next month with a show in Newark, New Jersey, before traveling to six more cities in the US and Mexico City.