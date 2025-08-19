The science ministry on Tuesday sought ways to enhance the country's disaster response capabilities by using artificial intelligence in a meeting with local AI companies.

The meeting came amid the growing need to harness AI technologies to minimize fallout from natural disasters, which have become more unpredictable due to climate change, according to the Ministry of Science and ICT.

"The government will build grounds to use AI technologies to protect the people from extreme natural disasters," Science Minister Bae Kyung-hoon told the meeting.

The ministry said the envisioned AI-powered disaster prevention systems will use disaster-related government data to prevent potential threats and predict the scope of damage in an actual disaster.

During the meeting, the AI companies highlighted the need to use high-quality data managed by regional governments to develop accurate disaster response programs.

The businesses also asked the government to continue efforts to upgrade the performance of AI programs applied on site, and speed up adoption of AI systems in the public sector. (Yonhap)