South Korean stocks opened slightly lower Tuesday as investors remained cautious amid ongoing global uncertainties.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index shed 7.38 points, or 0.23 percent, to 3,169.9 in the first 15 minutes of trading.

Overnight, US stocks closed mixed as investor sentiment was dampened by concerns over potential new US tariffs on semiconductor imports. Market participants also remained cautious ahead of the Federal Reserve's upcoming Jackson Hole economic policy symposium.

In Seoul, top-cap shares traded mixed.

Chip giant Samsung Electronics went up 0.29 percent, and its rival SK hynix increased 0.28 percent. Leading battery maker LG Energy Solution inched up 0.13 percent.

Carmakers opened mixed. Top automaker Hyundai Motor went down 0.35 percent, while its sister Kia remained unchanged.

Defense giant Hanwha Aerospace shed 1.46 percent, and leading financial firm KB Financial inched down 0.09 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,388.55 won against the greenback at 9:15 a.m., down 3.55 won from the previous session. (Yonhap)