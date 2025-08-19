Korean home appliance maker Coway said Tuesday that it is holding a discount event called Ice Big Festa for customers who rent or purchase an ice-dispensing water purifier by Sept. 30.

This promotion offers rental fee discounts and special prizes. The event covers all household ice-dispensing water purifiers, including the Icon Ice Water Purifier (Mini, Standard, Original), Ice Water Purifier RO, AIS 3.0 and AIS 3.0 Sparkling.

When renting a new product, the rental fee is reduced by up to 50 percent for up to 18 months, depending on the contract period. Renters who renew their subscription can receive an additional discount of up to 35 percent on the rental fee for one year.

Those who purchase an ice-dispensing water purifier will have a chance to win various prizes.

"We will continue to increase customer satisfaction through a wide range of promotions and innovative products," said a Coway official.