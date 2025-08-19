Former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo was set to appear before a special counsel team for questioning Tuesday over his alleged involvement in former President Yoon Suk Yeol's botched attempt to impose martial law.

Han was scheduled to arrive at special counsel Cho Eun-suk's team's office in southern Seoul at 9:30 a.m. for the session expected to focus on allegations that he aided Yoon's efforts to impose martial law on Dec. 3 last year.

Cho's team suspects that Han sought to give Yoon's declaration procedural legitimacy by suggesting a Cabinet meeting with a quorum, potentially making him an accomplice.

Special prosecutors also believe he was involved in Yoon's efforts to draft and destroy a revised version of the martial law decree.

Han testified at the National Assembly in February that he was not aware of the martial law decree until a Cabinet meeting lifted martial law on Dec. 4. Han later claimed that he realized a copy of the decree was in his back pocket.

But the special counsel has reportedly secured surveillance footage from the presidential office that shows Han looking through martial law documents.

Late last month, Cho's team raided Han's residence to confiscate related materials for evidence. (Yonhap)