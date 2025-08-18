South Korea’s Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back met Monday with US Sen. Tammy Duckworth, Democrat of Illinois, at the ministry headquarters in Yongsan-gu, central Seoul.

She travels with Sen. Andy Kim of New Jersey, who held a separate meeting with National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik in Yeouido, Seoul, earlier the same day.

Their visit takes place ahead of President Lee Jae Myung’s first summit with US President Donald Trump in Washington later this month, where the future of the alliance, US troop levels in Korea, defense cost-sharing and new areas of industrial cooperation are expected to be on the agenda.

According to the Defense Ministry, Ahn and Duckworth reviewed the security situation on the Korean Peninsula and broader alliance development.

Ahn stressed that US congressional backing was "essential for the advancement of the South Korea-US alliance" and called for "continued interest from Congress to reinforce combined defense readiness and strengthen the credibility of extended deterrence."

Duckworth reaffirmed the US commitment to its forces stationed in Korea.

"US Forces Korea remain a cornerstone of deterrence against North Korea and of peace and stability on the peninsula," she said, pledging active congressional support to sustain their role. She and Ahn also agreed to expand cooperation in shipbuilding, maintenance, repair and overhaul, and the defense industry.

The US senators’ trip comes as Washington looks to tap the shipbuilding capacity of South Korea and Japan, the world’s second- and third-largest shipbuilders, to compensate for America’s industrial decline.

According to the US Center for Strategic and International Studies, US commercial shipbuilding accounted for just 0.1 percent of global output in 2024, compared with 53 percent for China.

Duckworth, who also serves as a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, previously warned in a recent interview with the Associated Press that US naval support capabilities have fallen below the levels of the 2003 Iraq War, saying "we have to rebuild the capacity" while current facilities are aging and increasingly costly to maintain.

"If we have to bring ships all the way back to the United States to wait two years to be fixed, that doesn’t help the situation," she said.

South Korean shipbuilders are already engaging with the US Navy.

Hanwha Ocean in March completed maintenance on the 41,000-ton USNS Wally Schirra, its first project under a 2024 repair agreement. Hanwha also owns Philly Shipyard in Philadelphia, while HD Hyundai Heavy Industries signed a maintenance support agreement with the US Navy in May and discussed possible investments in US yards.

In recent trade talks, Seoul proposed investing $150 billion in the US shipbuilding industry as part of what it called the "Make American Shipbuilding Great Again" initiative, tying cooperation in shipyards to broader alliance discussions with Washington.