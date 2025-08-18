A dispute over a statue in Berlin's Mitte district honoring victims of Japan's sexual slavery during World War II remains unresolved after talks between local officials and a Korean civic group ended without an agreement.

The bronze “Statue of Peace,” depicting a young girl in traditional Korean dress, was installed in 2020 under a temporary permit that has since expired. City officials ordered its removal last year, citing diplomatic concerns with Japan, but the group that installed the statue, Korea Verband, challenged the decision in court and refuses to move it.

Korea Verband said Monday that it had met with city officials in July but failed to reach a deal.

On Friday, Mitte district Mayor Stefanie Remlinger also declared the talks over, saying she “deeply regrets Korea Verband’s decision to reject the relocation proposal.” She added that the permitting authority will now consider legal action.

Earlier, city officials had suggested moving the statue to private land offered by the Tiergarten tenants’ cooperative and publicly announced the plan. Korea Verband rejected the proposal, saying it never consented.

The group insists the statue must remain on public land, pointing to a petition signed by more than 3,000 residents living near the statue.

Since the statue was installed, the Japanese government has repeatedly demanded its removal through its foreign minister. The state of Berlin and the Mitte district have also maintained their position that the inscription on the statue poses an obstacle to diplomatic relations with Japan.

The statue remains in place under an injunction that expires Aug. 28.