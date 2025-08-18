Cha Vaccine Institute said Monday it has appointed its R&D chief Han Seung-il as its new CEO.

Han, an industry veteran who worked at Pfizer for more than 20 years, joined Cha Vaccine Institute in June as vice president leading the R&D team.

He studied biology at Korea University and earned his Ph.D. from Purdue University in the US. He continued his academic career as a postdoctoral research associate at The Scripps Research Institute and later as a research assistant professor at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, specializing in structural biology.

In 2002, Han began his industry career at Pfizer, where he served as a research fellow at the company’s US R&D center. He played a key role in bringing several new drugs to market with US Food and Drug Administration approvals, including the COVID-19 vaccine Comirnaty, the respiratory syncytial virus vaccine Abrysvo and the immunology treatment Cibinqo.

In an industry first, Han introduced cryo-electron microscopy technology at Pfizer. The application of the technology to structure-based drug design led to the discovery of more than 10 new drug targets annually.

“I will quickly establish and execute a clear roadmap for technology transfer, clinical trials, and commercialization of the company’s pipeline,” Han said. “I will help the company leap forward as a competitive R&D player on the global stage.”