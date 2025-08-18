South Korean police will launch a 100-day special crackdown on abuses against migrant workers, the Korean National Police Agency said Monday.

Each of the nation’s 18 regional police agencies has formed a special unit that will operate through Nov. 25 to investigate cases of violence, assault, confinement, coercion, humiliation, sexual abuse and labor exploitation targeting foreign workers.

The initiative follows nationwide outrage over a video showing a Sri Lankan worker being strapped to a forklift and lifted off the ground.

The incident occurred in February at a brick factory in Naju, South Jeolla Province, where the Sri Lankan, who had been working there for just three months, was allegedly harassed by a Korean forklift driver in his 50s after making mistakes on the job.

The police units will identify cases by analyzing 112 emergency calls and gathering information from foreign worker support centers run by NGOs and multicultural organizations, and will launch investigations when necessary.

The authorities will also establish a hotline with the Ministry of Employment and Labor to conduct joint on-site inspections, and plan to promptly notify the ministry of cases that fall under its jurisdiction, such as unpaid wages.

On Sunday, Savitri Panabokke, Sri Lanka’s ambassador to South Korea, visited Naju, where she called for stronger protection of migrant workers’ rights and measures to prevent human rights abuses.

"Although it is regrettable that such an incident occurred, the city has shown strong support and concern. The embassy will also seek to prevent a recurrence through labor education programs for our nationals," she said.