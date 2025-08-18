Chung Euisun to receive Automotive News Centennial Award in Detroit in September

Current and former leaders of Hyundai Motor Group have been recognized for their monumental contributions to the global automotive industry, the Korean auto conglomerate said Monday.

According to Hyundai Motor, Executive Chair Chung Euisun, Honorary Chairman Chung Mong-koo and late founding chairman Chung Ju-yung were selected as recipients of the Automotive News Centennial Award, an accolade to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the US-based media outlet specializing in the automotive industry.

Automotive News tapped the current and former leaders of Hyundai Motor as key individuals who advanced mobility through the conglomerate's three brands: Hyundai Motor Company, Kia and Genesis. It noted the company has achieved significant success across the world, most recently under Executive Chair Chung, who took the top leadership position in October 2020 and built on the legacy of his father, Chung Mong-koo, and his grandfather, Chung Ju-yung.

“I have always believed that innovation must serve humanity, and that progress is only meaningful when it improves people’s lives,” said Executive Chair Chung.

“This recognition reflects the input and trust from our employees, partners and customers who inspire us to think boldly and push the boundaries of what’s possible. We remain committed to creating innovative, customer-focused and more sustainable solutions that enrich lives and drive progress for people and the planet.”

Since 2022, Hyundai Motor and Kia have won 12 World Car Awards, including four consecutive world car of the year trophies with the Hyundai Ioniq 5, Ioniq 6 and Kia EV9 and EV3. The auto conglomerate has been bolstering investment in electric transformation, hydrogen fuel cell technology, software-defined vehicles, robotics, autonomous driving and advanced air mobility as it aims to lead the global mobility sector.

Automotive News recognized the impact of Hyundai Motor’s former leaders, noting that their vision and leadership turned Korea into an automotive powerhouse as the carmaker propelled the country’s economic development.

"For three generations, the Chung family has shaped the global automotive industry through vision, innovation and an unwavering commitment to excellence,” said KC Crain, publisher of Automotive News.

“Under Executive Chair Euisun Chung’s leadership, Hyundai Motor Group has honored that legacy while transforming into a global powerhouse — leading in sales, technology, quality and style, and earning deep customer loyalty along the way.”

Executive Chair Chung credited his grandfather’s focus on people for influencing the belief that customers shape the future and the automaker’s customer-first approach. He also mentioned his father as a leader who relentlessly sought global opportunities with great commitment to improving the quality and safety of cars.

The Hyundai Motor tycoon is scheduled to attend the Automotive News Congress in Detroit on Sept. 11 this year, as he will receive the centennial award and participate in a keynote discussion.