The Seoul Metropolitan Government announced Monday that it will offer a special tour program exclusively for foreign nationals and overseas tourists, where they can wear "gat" and enjoy the Seoul International Garden Show in September.

The tour program, titled “Traveling Stone in the Garden,” presents an opportunity for its participants to take a scenic stroll at Boramae Park in Dongjak-gu, southwestern Seoul, and enjoy this year’s Seoul International Garden Show while wearing gat — the traditional Korean hat that caught global viewers’ attention in Netflix’s hit animated film “KPop Demon Hunters.”

The visitors will be guided by a host dressed in hanbok as a “seonbi,” or a Confucian scholar during the Joseon era (1392-1910), and explore different areas of the 400,000-square-meter festival space filled with greenery and cultural programs. Guests can also participate in hands-on activities, including drinking omija cha, a tea made from dried Schisandra berries, and writing poems in the shade like the Confucian scholars.

According to the city government, the program will run from Sept. 5 to 14 on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Three sessions will be available each day, with each session lasting 50 minutes with up to 10 participants. Only two sessions will be held on Sept. 13 and Sept. 14 at 1 p.m. and 2:45 p.m.

The program is free and open to any foreign visitors interested in experiencing traditional Korean garden culture.

Reservations are open through a Google form (forms.gle/MnsBvNf7Td4GbenN7) on a first-come, first-served basis.

Detailed information will be provided to the individual applicant using the phone number or email address provided on the application.