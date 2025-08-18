Husband and wife duo will perform with Sejong Soloists as part of chamber ensemble's 'Hic et Nunc!' series

Violinists Gil Shaham and Adele Anthony have long cherished performing side by side, sharing stages around the world as both musical partners and life companions. On Aug. 26, the couple will appear together in Korea for the first time, joining Sejong Soloists’ acclaimed "Hic et Nunc!" series in Seoul.

The program will feature two double violin concertos with Sejong Soloists: Bach’s Concerto for Two Violins in D minor, BWV 1043 and Avner Dorman’s Concerto for Two Violins, "Nigun of the Birds,” which will get its Asian premiere. Dorman's concerto, which had its world premiere in April 2025 at Carnegie Hall, reimagines Bach’s contrapuntal textures and polyphonic style through a contemporary lens, creating a vivid musical dialogue between the Baroque and the 20th century. The pairing also shaped the rest of the program, which includes works by Vivaldi and American composer David Diamond.

Shaham and Anthony’s collaboration with Dorman began when the composer proposed writing a piece for them. “We were thrilled with the idea of a ‘companion piece’ to the Bach Double,” Shaham said in a recent email interview. “The parts were divided naturally based on our strengths and musical personalities. The premiere at Carnegie Hall was unforgettable — the culmination of a deeply personal artistic journey.”

Anthony described the process as “a beautiful dialogue that we all contributed to. The premiere felt as though we were giving birth to a new piece of music.”

As a duo, the couple values their shared rehearsal time as much as the performance itself. “We’re fortunate to perform together fairly often,” Anthony added. “We discuss everything together, from the programming to the artistic interpretation. Because we have such deep trust and understanding as a couple, it's a very organic and open dialogue where we both contribute equally to the final decision. It's a wonderful synergy of our lives and our art."

The couple’s three children all play musical instruments, but Shaham and Anthony prioritize their children's happiness over professional ambitions for them. “Our hope is that music enriches their lives and becomes a source of beauty and expression,” said Shaham.

When it comes to inspiration, both name Bach as a shared favorite, though Anthony singles out jazz legend Ella Fitzgerald for her clarity and unmatched style.

Shaham made his debut at the age of 10, launching a career that has spanned over four decades. Since his first visit to Korea in the mid-1990s, he has appeared here with ensembles including the Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra in 2010, the Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra in 2016, the Vienna Symphony in 2022 and the KBS Symphony Orchestra in 2023. He is not only a former student of Sejong Soloists founder Kang Hyo, but also a long-time collaborator, performing with the ensemble across Korea, the US and Europe, and on numerous recordings.

Anthony, who won the International Violin Competition of Indianapolis in 1996, has since built an international career marked by solo appearances with renowned orchestras. She also led Sejong Soloists as concertmaster for 12 years.

For the couple, performing together in Seoul offers a rare opportunity to share their artistry with Korean audiences for the first time.

“The enthusiasm and deep knowledge of Korean audiences are unparalleled,” said Shaham. “To share this experience with Adele here for the first time is incredibly special.” Anthony added, “We’ve heard so much about the passion of Korean audiences. We’re eager to share our musical synergy with them in person.”

The Hic et Nunc! Musical Festival is an annual event founded and backed by Sejong Soloists. The eighth edition takes place Aug. 22 to Sept. 5 at various places in Seoul, including the Seoul Arts Center, Ewha Womans University and Uncommon Gallery.

Shaham and Anthony will perform with Sejong Soloists at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 26 at the Seoul Arts Center's Concert Hall. Ticket prices range from 30,000 won to 150,000 won.