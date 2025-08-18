Im Hyunsik of BTOB is set to release a digital single on Aug. 22, his agency BTOB Company said Monday.

The yet-to-be-titled single will be his first solo work in about 1 1/2 years since his second solo EP, “The Young Man and the Deep Sea.”

In June, Im, as a member of BTOB, concluded the band’s fan concert tour that began in Seoul in March in time for the group's 13th debut anniversary. Four members of the six-member group visited fans in Taipei, Kuala Lumpur, Hong Kong and Jakarta as well as Tokyo and Osaka, Japan.

Yook Sungjae and Lee Changsub did not join the tour due to schedule conflicts.