A Seoul court on Monday proceeded with a hearing of former President Yoon Suk Yeol's martial law case in his absence, as he has refused to attend any of his court sessions since being detained last month.

The Seoul Central District Court's bench handling Yoon's case said Monday's hearing on insurrection and abuse of power charges against him would proceed without him, citing his "refusal to attend."

Since being rearrested and detained nearly a month ago, Yoon has refused to attend all five court hearings on the insurrection case, citing health issues.

As Yoon refused to attend the fourth session last Monday, the court warned that any disadvantages resulting from the absence would fall on him.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the latest session, Yoon's side said he plans to attend court hearings "when his health improves," but declined to answer questions about his current health condition or whether he has a doctor's appointment. (Yonhap)