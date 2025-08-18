V of BTS will be the guest of honor at a Dodgers game on Aug. 25, according to the major league baseball team.

The Los Angeles-based team made the announcement on Sunday in the US via social media, calling to fans around the world: “ARMY, you ready? V will be at Dodger Stadium on 8/25 to throw out the ceremonial first pitch!”

He will be kicking off the team’s match against the Cincinnati Reds.

Bandmate Suga visited Dodger Stadium in 2019 as a fan of pitcher Ryu Hyun-jin, who threw a complete game shutout.

Separately, members of the group are staying in the US, working on a new album. They greeted fans via a livestream on Sunday as they walked on a beach in Los Angeles. BTS is set to make a comeback as a full group next spring.