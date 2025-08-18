The government held a strategy meeting Monday to ensure the successful hosting of a series of business events to be held in connection with the upcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in South Korea, the industry ministry said.

South Korea plans to hold four major business events on the sidelines of the APEC summit, slated for Oct. 31 and Nov. 1 in the country's southeastern city of Gyeongju, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

The four events are the APEC CEO Summit, the Invest Korea Summit, the Export Boom-up Korea Week and the 2025 DIPS Global Tech Conference.

The APEC CEO Summit, scheduled for Oct. 28-31, will be co-hosted by the industry ministry and the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Gyeongju, about 275 kilometers southeast of Seoul, and will bring together some 1,700 participants, including leaders of APEC member economies and global companies.

The Invest Korea Summit, jointly organized by the industry ministry and the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency, will attract around 2,000 investors, diplomats and government officials from across the globe on Oct. 30-31 to promote investment in South Korea.

The Export Boom-up sessions will take place in Seoul, Ilsan, Busan and Daegu between Oct. 21-Nov. 7 to connect foreign buyers with Korean companies, and the global tech conference will be held in Seoul to discuss the development of advanced technologies.

To boost participation and interest in the upcoming events, the industry ministry launched a control tower tasked with promoting communications and partnerships between Korean and foreign companies, as well as expanding Seoul's exports.

Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo, who presided over Monday's meeting, said this year's APEC-related business events will help South Korea demonstrate its open leadership and economic resilience while providing new opportunities to Korean companies amid the global rise of trade protectionism. (Yonhap)