Boynexdoor rolled out its second physical single in Japan, “Boylife,” on Monday, according to agency KOZ Entertainment.

The six-piece act packed four songs into the single: the main track “Count to Love” and Japanese-language versions of “I Feel Good,” “Nice Guy” and “Dangerous.” “I Feel Good” fronted its fourth EP, “No Genre,” and “Nice Guy” its third, “19.99." “Dangerous” is a prerelease from the group's third EP.

The two mini albums both earned gold certification from the Recording Industry Association of Japan after topping Oricon’s Weekly Album Ranking. Both sets sold over a million copies in the first week and made the Billboard 200 as well.

Earlier in August, the band made its festival debut at Lollapalooza Chicago, barely a week after it wrapped up its first international tour, “Knock On Vol. 1,” with three shows in Seoul.