Episode featuring Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist to air this month

Tech billionaire and philanthropist Bill Gates is set to make an appearance on the Korean TV talk show “You Quiz on the Block,” CJ ENM announced Monday.

The long-running series, which launched in 2018, has become one of Korea’s most-watched talk shows. Hosted by top comedian Yoo Jae-suk alongside Cho Sae-ho, “You Quiz on the Block” spotlights conversations with guests from a wide range of fields and backgrounds.

Nam Seung-yong, a management leader at CJ ENM who helped orchestrate Gates’ upcoming appearance, said in a press release: “‘You Quiz’ is a program that respects the value of every life and conveys human dignity and mutual understanding through the stories of diverse people. In that sense, it resonates with the Gates Foundation’s belief that ‘every life has equal value.’”

Gates, the Microsoft co-founder, currently serves as chair of the Gates Foundation, which works to reduce global inequities and improve lives with initiatives spanning health, education, climate change and poverty alleviation.

“It is an honor to welcome Bill Gates — someone who connects the world through technology and changes the world through philanthropy — onto ‘You Quiz,’” Nam added.

Slated to air in August, the exact broadcast date for the episode has not yet been announced.