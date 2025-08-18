President Lee Jae Myung on Monday called for taking steps where necessary to implement existing inter-Korean agreements, days after he reaffirmed his pledge to restore ties and trust with North Korea, including reviving the 2018 military tension reduction pact.

"True security lies in safeguarding peace. What we need now is the courage to steadily take steps to ease tensions while firmly maintaining an ironclad defense posture," Lee said during a Cabinet meeting.

"I ask the relevant ministries to prepare for a phased implementation of existing inter-Korean agreements, starting with those where possible," Lee said.

His remarks came after he reinforced in his Liberation Day address that his government will take measures to reduce tensions and restore trust with Pyongyang.

Lee said the South under his leadership will respect the North's current system and that it will not pursue any form of unification by absorption.

He also said that Seoul will take "proactive, gradual steps" to restore the Sept. 19 military agreement, signed between the two sides in 2018 to reduce border tensions.

"If small, practical steps pile up like pebbles, mutual trust will be restored. The path to peace will widen, and a foundation will be laid for South and North Korea to grow together," Lee said.

"Amid a rapidly changing external environment, inter-Korean relations are vital to protecting our national interests and expanding room for diplomacy," he added.

Regarding a four-day civil defense exercise that kicked off Monday, Lee instructed officials to ensure the drill will be "effective and practical."

The exercise is being held alongside the annual summertime Ulchi Freedom Shield exercise between South Korea and the United States, set for an 11-day run.

Lee also mentioned the popularity of the Netflix animation film "Kpop Demon Hunters," describing it as a K-culture model serving as a "new driving force" for national strength.

"We need to step up our efforts to make Korea a global leader in K-culture," Lee said. "Based on the principle of supporting without interfering, I ask the relevant ministries to come up with comprehensive measures, from strategies to expand K-content globally to boosting infrastructure for K-pop and related facilities." (Yonhap)