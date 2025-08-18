Haechan of NCT will release his first solo full-length album on Sept. 8, label SM Entertainment said Monday.

The album is titled “Taste,” as he wants to share his “taste” in music, at the same time letting the listeners have a “taste” of what he created as a solo musician. The LP will consist of 11 songs that cover a range of R&B styles, his favorite genre.

He was featured in the first solo album of bandmate Mark, “The First Fruit,” singing “+82 Pressin’,” and has participated in a series of soundtracks for dramas as a solo singer.

Meanwhile, as a member of NCT Dream, he went live in Bangkok over the weekend for the NCT subunit’s fourth international tour, “The Dream Show 4: Dream The Future.” The next show will be held in Hong Kong on Aug. 30.