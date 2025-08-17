Former Justice Minister Cho Kuk plans to visit the grave of late President Kim Dae-jung early this week in his first public activity, days after his release from prison under a presidential pardon, officials said Sunday.

Cho will pay his respects at the grave at Seoul National Cemetery on Monday to mark Kim's 16th death anniversary, just three days after he was set free after being granted the Liberation Day special pardon, according to the Rebuilding Korea Party, which he formerly led.

Before the pardon, Cho had been serving a two-year term since December for academic fraud concerning his children and unlawful interference with a government inspection.

A key party official said Cho could apply to rejoin the party around Monday, raising the possibility of his return to politics ahead of the local elections and legislative by-elections next year.

Cho is expected to travel around the nation to meet supporters after his return to the party.

Cho, who previously served as an aide to former President Moon Jae-in and a justice minister in his administration, has been a divisive figure in politics, with the academic scandal surrounding his daughter sparking large protests in 2019. (Yonhap)