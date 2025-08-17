President Lee Jae Myung and first lady Kim Hea Kyung on Sunday attended a screening of a documentary film on Korea's independence fighters against Japan's colonial rule, days after the nation marked the 80th anniversary of Liberation Day.

Lee and Kim watched "La Resistance," which follows the history of legendary independence fighter Hong Beom-do, at a theater in Seoul, in commemoration of the landmark anniversary of the country's liberation from Japan's 1910-45 colonial rule Friday.

Lee was accompanied by the film's director, Moon Seung-wook, and actor Cho Jin-woong, who took part in the documentary as a narrator, as well as 119 people who applied to attend the screening.

Lee had invited the public to apply for the event to remember and honor the independence fighters in a social media post Saturday.

"La Resistance," which traces the roots of Korea's military, covers Hong's major victory against Japanese forces in the Battle of Bongo-dong in 1920 and recent controversy surrounding efforts to relocate Hong's bust at the Korea Military Academy. (Yonhap)