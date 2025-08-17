Annual '815 Run' sees record 19,450 participants honoring independence patriots, raises 2.3 billion won

Singer Sean marked the 80th anniversary of Korea’s Liberation Day on Friday Aug. 15 by completing an 81.5-kilometer marathon and raising more than 2.3 billion won ($1.7 million) in donations, his agency YG Entertainment said Saturday.

Sean and Habitat for Humanity Korea co-hosted the 2025 “815 Run” to honor independence patriots under the slogan “It will be all right, Korea.” This year’s event drew a record 19,450 participants, with registration filling in just 24 days.

“Starting Liberation Day with an 81.5-kilometer run is my way of expressing gratitude to the independence patriots and their families,” Sean said. “I am deeply thankful to every runner who shared in this spirit.”

Sean completed the course in 7 hours, 50 minutes and 22 seconds. Around 4,000 runners joined him at World Cup Park in Seoul, where participants also attended a commemorative concert featuring Sean and singer Sohyang.

Donations came from 110 corporate sponsors, including The North Face and Miracle365, along with registration fees from all participants. The 2.38 billion won raised will be used by Habitat for Humanity Korea to improve housing conditions for descendants of independence patriots.

Since 2020, Sean has spearheaded annual charity runs such as the “815 Run” and the “31 Run,” held on the anniversary of the March 1 Independence Movement. Funds raised so far have provided new homes for 19 families of independence patriots, with three more currently under construction.

Beyond these events, Sean has become a leading figure in Korea’s “good running” movement, promoting a culture of giving.

His philanthropy spans housing support for independence descendants, donations from photo shoots, aid for children in Korea and abroad, support for children’s rehabilitation hospitals, coal delivery volunteer work and funding the world’s first ALS nursing hospital.

In total, his donations have reached about 6.5 billion won.