Sudanese Ambassador to Korea Amira Agarib urged greater global unity to address Sudan’s “forgotten war,” appealing to South Korea for continuous humanitarian and political support.

Sudan’s civil war began in April 2023 due to a power struggle between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, worsening ongoing post-2019 unrest.

The conflict caused famine and alleged genocide in Darfur. RSF briefly seized Khartoum, but the army regained control in March this year.

According to the Sudanese Embassy in Seoul, 900,000 civilians in Al-Fashir have been besieged for 18 months, with some in Darfur have resorted to eating animal feed.

Describing the conflict as a “forgotten war,” she criticized the lack of media attention compared to crises in Ukraine and Palestine, warning that Sudan’s suffering remains invisible without coverage.

"Even when UN agencies describe the humanitarian crisis, it does not receive attention in the media.

"No one is highlighting this conflict adequately,” said Agarib.

In response to a question from The Korea Herald at a press briefing on Tuesday, however, she expressed her gratitude for Seoul’s past contributions, in line with $12 million pledged at the Paris conference last year.

“So far, $9 million has been provided, mostly through the World Food Program and the International Maritime Organization. The remaining $3 million is expected soon, though the timing is uncertain,” she said, lauding Sudan-Korea ties.

According to Agarib, Sudan faces severe humanitarian crises, with most hospitals and all power plants destroyed, widespread sieges and severe underfunding of UN relief efforts.

She also thanked Korean nongovernmental organizations for providing $20 million in aid, including Save the Children’s $37,000 contribution, but warned that security risks, high shipping costs and attacks on supply routes are delaying deliveries.

Agarib urged the UN, South Korea and others to reject Sudan’s shadow government and put pressure on militias to withdraw, citing a death toll of 150,000, along with over 30 million people in need of food and 14 million displaced.

Sudan’s crisis escalated in October when militias formed a self-declared “Transitional Council,” which Agarib condemned as a bid to divide the country.

She contrasted this with the official northern government under civilian Prime Minister Kamri Idris, which she says is committed to unity and peace.

The conflict between Sudan’s army and the RSF has heavily damaged Khartoum. Idris has pledged to rebuild the city, launching repair plans to accommodate the return of some of the 3.5 million displaced residents.