While impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife Kim Keon Hee are detained, their six dogs and five cats are reportedly being cared for by Kim’s acquaintances, according to local media reports Sunday.

The 11 pets are staying at the couple’s home in Seocho-dong, Seoul. Staff from Covana Contents, an art exhibition company run by Kim, along with her acquaintances, are said to visit the house to feed and care for them.

With both Yoon and Kim detained, the presidential security office is considering how to handle the pets’ situation.

Under the Presidential Security Act, the office must protect Yoon until April 2035, despite his impeachment and arrest. The law defines “guard” duties as preventing or removing threats to protect the subject’s life and property.

Although Kim’s acquaintances are currently looking after the pets, many of them are under investigation by special prosecutors.

Even after the couple left their residence at Acrovista in Seoul's Seocho-gu, security guards remained stationed there. However, their presence will be gradually scaled back, with only minimal personnel remaining to monitor against trespassing.