At least two people were pronounced dead and 13 were injured after a fire broke out at a high-rise apartment building on Sunday morning in Mapo-gu, western Seoul.

According to the Mapo Fire Station, the blaze started around 8:11 a.m. at a 20-story apartment complex in western Seoul. The blaze is reported to have started on the 14th floor, prompting evacuations of 89 residents.

Within minutes, authorities issued a level 1 emergency response, mobilizing a total of 252 personnel, including local government officials, police and fire authorities.

As of 10:42 a.m., the blaze was declared to have been completely extinguished.

According to fire authorities, one resident was found dead at the scene, while another was pronounced dead after being transported to the nearest hospital in a state of cardiac arrest.

Both individuals are believed to be family members, as they were found in the same residence where the fire began.

Thirteen others are also reported injured, both seriously and lightly, though the exact breakdown in numbers is yet to be confirmed.

The exact cause of the fire remains unknown.

The Mapo Fire Station stated that it plans to conduct a joint forensic investigation with police officials and forensics officials to identify the exact cause, though details regarding when the investigation will begin are still under discussion.

Fire authorities added that no sprinklers were installed on the 14th floor of the apartment building, as the Fire Services Act only required sprinklers to be installed on floors 16 and above at the time of the apartment's construction 27 years ago.