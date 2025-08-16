DA NANG, Vietnam, Aug. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Da Nang Global Business Summit 2025, held at Wink Icon Danang Riverside Hotel, brought together distinguished experts and business leaders from both domestic and international enterprises. With the theme "Da Nang New Era: Technology-Driven Growth Across Industries", the event focused on exploring opportunities for cooperation, investment, and sustainable growth, especially as Da Nang positions itself to become a leading regional hub for economic development and innovation.

The Da Nang Global Business Summit 2025 marked an important milestone as the city continues its strong ascent in a new era of international cooperation and economic transformation. With its strategic location, synchronized infrastructure including international airports, seaports, high-tech parks, and free trade zones, combined with a high-quality living environment and abundant workforce at competitive costs, Da Nang holds immense potential to accelerate and attract global investors.

The summit commenced with a traditional ao dai dance performance, celebrating Vietnamese cultural identity while setting an open and welcoming atmosphere for meaningful connections. Building on this spirit, esteemed speakers from diverse industries and nations shared strategic perspectives on Da Nang's journey toward becoming a global business hub:

Beyond keynote sessions, the summit fostered an open platform where speakers shared success stories and practical experiences on legal, HR, and marketing strategies for international expansion.

Concluding the day, delegates gathered at the Networking Cocktail Night at Sky36 – Da Nang's highest bar, where strategic conversations and new collaboration opportunities were sparked in a vibrant and relaxed setting.

Towards a Stronger Future for Central Vietnam

With its resounding success, the Da Nang Global Business Summit 2025 is poised to become a pivotal platform connecting global innovators and leaders, opening new avenues for robust growth and collaboration in Central Vietnam.

PR Newswire is the Official Press Release Distribution Partner of Da Nang Global Business Summit 2025