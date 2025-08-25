진행자: 박준희, Chelsea Proctor

기사 요약: 가수의 꿈을 안고 케이팝 명가 SM엔터테인먼트에서 10년 넘게 연습생 생활을 했지만 데뷔에 실패한 케이팝 데몬 헌터스 수록곡 ‘골든’의 작곡가 이재는 이제 그래미상 수상이라는 새로운 꿈을 꾼다.

[1] For 33-year-old Korean American singer-songwriter Ejae, born Kim Eun-jae, the dream was to debut as a K-pop idol after spending 10 years training at SM Entertainment. But the call never came. Neither in a group nor as a soloist did the powerhouse label see her fit to debut.

* singer-songwriter: 싱어송 라이터, 직접 노래를 쓰고 부르는 가수

* neither A nor B: A도 B도 아닌

* powerhouse: 막강한 집단이나 기관, 영향력자

[2] Instead of turning her back on music, Ejae found another path — one that would lead her to co-write "Golden," the soaring anthem from Netflix's megahit "KPop Demon Hunters," released in June.

* turn back on: 등을 돌리다[외면하다]

* path: 길, 방향

* anthem: (국가·단체 등에 중요한 의미가 있는) 노래

* megahit: 대형 히트

[3] Ejae's next goal is no longer about becoming a famous singer. It is about winning a Grammy — an achievement she says would carry a meaning far beyond her own career.

* no longer: 더 이상 ~이 아닌

* achievement: 업적; 성취

* beyond: ~를 넘어서는

[4] "It wouldn't just be a personal milestone," she said. "It would be a message to every Asian American girl who's ever felt impostor syndrome in this industry," she said in an email interview with The Korea Herald.

* milestone: 이정표, 중대한 사건이나 시점

* imposter: 남의 이름을 사칭, 다른 사람 행세를 하는 사람 (imposter syndrome: 가면 증후근)

* industry: 산업, 업계

기사 원문: https://www.koreaherald.com/article/10552221

